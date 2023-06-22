Every baby is a blue-ribbon baby at the Monmouth Fair Baby Show

One of Maine’s most adorable annual events was held Thursday, featuring awards for Youngest Thumbsucker, Biggest Smile, Brightest Eyes, and more.

MONMOUTH, Maine — It’s unclear just how far back the Monmouth Fair's Baby Show goes. The fair itself was established in 1907. But somewhere along the line, somebody proposed the event, and it stuck.

“I’ve been running it for at least ten years. But the Baby Show has been going on much longer than that,” organizer Charlene Brown said.

Brown is also the Monmouth branch manager for Great Falls Regional Credit Union, which sponsors the event.

Like the fair itself, the Baby Show’s simplicity is a big part of what makes it so fun and fulfilling. It’s a show, but it's not a contest. Rather, it’s a celebration of each baby’s unique and endearing traits and quirks.

Six-month-old Tillden, for example, won Youngest Thumbsucker on Thursday. The category was a spur-of-the-moment addition by the judges. Why? Because Tillden was sucking his thumb, of course, and it was impossible for the judges to ignore.

“Oh yes, he’s a thumbsucker. He's definitely a thumbsucker,” his mom admitted with a chuckle.

Six-week-old Abel won the Youngest Baby award, 13-month-old Rogan won Most Talkative, and 10-month-old Chole won Biggest Smile. Attean, age unknown, won Brightest Eyes.

Graham, a local boy who competed last year in the 0-to-1 age division, was back this year in the 1-to-2 age division. At 23 months old, this was his last Baby Show appearance. But he went out with a bang, winning Blondest Hair.

While it's a small event, it's representative of the Monmouth Fair and what it stands for.

"What’s unique about this fair is it’s small," Curtis Fox, a longtime trustee and organizer, said, "It’s a family fair. You look at the kids running around. Everybody looks after everybody else.”

Sally Mason, a vendor who travels around to Maine fairs from June to October, agreed there's something special about Monmouth.

“It’s home. It’s just homey," she said. "I see a lot of the same people every year. I see them grow up. Little kids I had 20 years ago now bring their little kids. It’s great.”

The Monmouth Fair runs through Saturday, June 24. Click here for the full 2023 Maine fair schedule.