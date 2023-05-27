Yoga with goats, a fitness craze, gains popularity in southern Maine

The demand for goat yoga is so high that booking in advance has become essential to secure a spot in the classes.

WESTBROOK, Maine — At Smiling Hill Farm in Westbrook, a less than ordinary workout trend is gaining popularity. Goat yoga, a class full of yoga enthusiasts and furry companions, has become a regular weekend attraction, drawing enthusiasts from far and wide.

As participants gather on the farm, they are greeted with fresh air and a gentle reminder to watch their steps, mindful of their newfound furry friends.

The combination of yoga and adorable goats has captivated the hearts of many seeking a rejuvenating experience.

Ashley Flowers, the passionate instructor leading the sessions, believes more love and snuggles are what the world needs, and goat yoga offers just that.

Her idea of combining yoga with the presence of cuddly animals was born out of a desire to introduce people to the practice in a unique and enjoyable way.

Smiling Hill Farm provided the perfect setting for this innovative exercise routine.

"When we first started, we thought we would try one or two classes, just to see how it goes," Hilary Knight, the barnyard manager, said. "We didn't expect much, maybe make a little money. But, oh my, offering year-round classes has made a significant difference".

Surprisingly, the classes exceeded their expectations, with even winter temperatures failing to deter participants from sharing the experience with the goats.

What started as a lighthearted concept has become a year-round phenomenon.

"Every weekend, I find myself adding an extra class," Flowers said. "We have so many people on the waiting list, and it's heartwarming to see their enthusiasm. I want everyone to have the opportunity to be here."

During the classes, the goats add an extra element of fun and playfulness.

They may encourage participants to stretch a little further, serve as charming distractions, or even nibble on their clothing.

However, Flowers emphasizes that the essence of yoga lies in self-discovery through poses like downward dog and warrior.

"You might also learn that you love snuggling with baby goats, and that is just as much yoga as all the other thing," she said.

Goat yoga has undeniably become a delightful way for yoga enthusiasts and animal lovers alike to connect with nature, experience tranquility, and share some laughs.

For those seeking an unusual fitness journey intertwined with furry companionship, Smiling Hill Farm's year-round goat yoga classes offer an unforgettable experience. Click here for more information.