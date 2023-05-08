Thousands head to Cape Elizabeth for the 25th TD Beach to Beacon 10K Road Race

At the 25th year of the community-driven event, hundreds lined the railing of the finish line waiting to see who would cross a champion.

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — Cape Elizabeth's roads were everyone's raceway, as more than 8,000 runners lined up at the starting line Saturday morning for the annual TD Beach to Beacon 10k Road Race.

With the crowds cheering their support for participants, top finisher and Maine-native Matt Rand of Portland ranked for first place in the top 5 Maine men's division.

"To be a Cape Elizabeth native, to win it. I live in Portland now, but I still feel like this is my hometown," Rand said. "I knew I was ready to run fast, but I had a lot of competition."

Also representing Maine was Ruth White of Orono, who ranked as No. 1 for the Maine's top 5 women's division. White, who will starting her senior year in high school this fall, ran in the elite division with a final time of a little over 34 minutes.

"It's just exciting to be here and have the opportunity to race," White said.

Also going home with a medal was Kiera D'Amato, whose first Beach to Beacon landed her with a third overall finish for the women's elite division and first out of the American women's division.

She said keeping focused and playing the mental game of strength is what can keep you in check along the racecourse.

"You kind of remind yourself what your goal is today, and my goal was to do as best as I can and get on the podium. Ideally win. So you just kind of keep that in mind," D'Amato said. "I'll take it today, [a] podium finish. ... I'm really proud of how I did."