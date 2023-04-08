TD Beach 2 Beacon 10K features first 'balanced' wheelchair field

Five men and five women compete for three prizes per gender, with the money doubled this year.

Example video title will go here for this video

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — Five men and five women will compete in the TD Beach 2 Beacon 10K wheelchair field this year, marking the most competitive division of adaptive athletes the race has ever seen.

The Beach 2 Beacon is in its 25th running this year. Adaptive athlete coordinator Deb Maxfield said in past years, sometimes only two female wheelchair athletes would compete for three prizes, meaning so long as they both finished, they won no matter what. But 2023 will be different, and more competitive.

Maxfield said this gives the adaptive athlete community some much-needed visibility.

"There's always going to be somebody in their sights. There's always somebody to chase. There's always somebody to push that person in for a second or third place to go that much faster," Maxfield said.

Last year’s winner, Hermin Garic of Utica, NY, is back and out to repeat. Last year’s top female finisher, Yen Hoang of Vancouver, WA, is also returning. James Senbeta of Philadelphia, PA, Tony Noguiera of Glen Ridge, NJ, Michael Olsen of New York; and hometown favorite, Christina Kourous of Cape Elizabeth are also back after a hiatus.

Mainer Sidney Knox, Jason Robinson of New York, Hannah Babalola of Newark, NJ, and Helen Newman of Connecticut, who is making her TD Beach to Beacon debut, round out the division.

In addition, one hand cyclist and one duo team, Team Rusty Rolls, will be competing.

Prize money has increased this year as well, with a $2,000 prize for first place in the division, $1,000 for second place, and $500 for third place.

Also new for these wheelchair athletes is this golf cart that allows them to get up that steep hill to the awards area without having to get out of their chairs or get pushed.

The coordinator says it allows them to be independent and operate with dignity and respect.

"It's really a respectful moment for the race to say, 'We see you as you are and we want you to be here,'" Maxfield said.

Threats of rain and thunderstorms on Friday afternoon canceled the Fun Run, the Beacon Walk, Run and Roll, a scenic ¾ mile course that starts at the TD Beach to Beacon 10K finish line, which was introduced in 2022, and the High School Mile.

Maxfield said those events also round out a continuum of athletic events for people to choose to compete in.

"Whoever you are; however you show up is good," Maxfield said.

Wheelchair athletes take off at 7:50 a.m. The runners start at 8 a.m.