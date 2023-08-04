Athletes, event organizers kick off 25th year of Beach to Beacon 10k

Sponsored by TD Bank Maine, the race is expected to draw more than 8,000 runners.

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — Athletes and organizers gathered together in Cape Elizabeth Friday to kick off the 25th annual TD Beach to Beacon 10k road race.

For the milestone, founder Joan Benoit Samuelson shared some sentiments about the race's past, showing how far the race has come since its start.

"I founded this race, but more importantly, I founded a lot of friends to support this race," Samuelson said.

For many, the race is not only an anticipated event but also a way to give back to the community. This year's beneficiary, Valo Maine, will receive $30,000 for their mission to help youth in the state with emotional and mental support.

#HappeningNow Athletes and organizers are meeting at Fort Williams Park to ring in the 25th year of TD Beach to Beacon.



We’ll share more on what’s to come for this years race, later tonight on #NCM pic.twitter.com/H0JEKbVixh — Caroline LeCour (@lecournews) August 4, 2023

"[It's] a testament to the big town, small town of Maine and the values that our state shows," Executive Director Dana Anderson said.

This year, close to 8,000 runners are registered to take their spot at the starting line, along with elite athletes from around the world, hoping to make their mark against the backdrop of Maine's coastline.

"You sit here and listen to who's here and who makes the effort to get here from around the world. You just can't help but get excited," TD Bank Maine President Larry Wold said.

To inspire those preparing for the following morning, words of inspiration before the big day were shared... with running star Marko Cheseto sharing a bit of his story. He lost both of his feet due to severe frostbite, and obstacles have never stopped him.

Also running the race on Saturday is Rachel Smith from Arizona. Born and raised in Maine, Smith is a new mom who says this race is a gratifying moment for her.

"I ran it last year, and I was a few weeks pregnant. I didn't know it, and this is my first race back. Just feels like full circle. I had to do it," Smith said.