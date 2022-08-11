Two earthquakes reported in one day in Washington County

Two 2.8 magnitude earthquakes were recorded in Washington County on Thursday, according to reports from the USGS.

JONESBORO, Maine — Did you feel it?

According to two reports from the United States Geological Survey (USGS), two 2.8 magnitude earthquakes occurred approximately 12 hours apart on Thursday.

The first earthquake struck at 7:30 a.m. four kilometers west/northwest of Jonesboro, according to the USGS.

The second quake hit at 7:10 p.m. four kilometers east of Centerville, according the USGS.

No damage or injuries have been reported.

So what can you typically expect from a 2.8 magnitude earthquake like the two felt outside of Jonesboro and Centerville?

According to the USGS, earthquakes typically only cause damage when magnitudes reach the 4-5 range. Differences in soil composition, building construction, and distance from the earthquake can affect outcomes, however.

The two earthquakes on Thursday were recorded as Maine's ninth and tenth earthquakes this year, according to the Maine Geological Survey.

Before Thursday, Maine's last earthquake was recorded on May 23 as a magnitude 2.2 near Wolfeboro, NH with reports of it being felt in York, ME.

If you find yourself in the midst of an earthquake, such as the ones felt in Maine on Thursday, the USGS has a self-report tool called "Did You Feel It?" This tool "collects information from people who felt an earthquake and creates maps that show what people experienced and the extent of damage."

If you're interested in learning more, check out this interactive map of earthquakes across the world reported each day by the USGS.