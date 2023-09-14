President Biden approves Maine emergency declaration ahead of Hurricane Lee impacts

The emergency declaration will allow federal assistance to support state, tribal, and local relief efforts.

Example video title will go here for this video

MAINE, USA — On Thursday, President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration for Maine ahead of impacts resulting from Hurricane Lee.

The emergency declaration will allow federal assistance, such as the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency, to support state, tribal, and local relief efforts, according to a news release from the White House Press Office.

Earlier Thursday, Governor Janet Mills declared a state of emergency for Maine that will allow the Maine Emergency Management Agency to respond to emergency conditions with all necessary resources. The federal emergency declaration comes at Mills' request.

According to a news release from Gov. Mills' office, "The Governor’s Proclamation of Emergency states that Hurricane Lee likely will cause 'sustained high winds, pounding surf, and heavy rains' that could result in dangerous conditions that pose 'an imminent threat to public safety as well as damage to public and private property.'"

Hurricane Lee is expected to bring heavy rainfall, tropical storm-force winds across the state, and some potential coastal flooding and erosion. The storm is predicted to arrive Saturday around 5 p.m. and clear Sunday.

Mainers are being advised to prepare for possible power outages and other conditions amid the severe weather. For more information and tips on how to prepare, visit here.