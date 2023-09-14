Coast Guardsmen 'excited to get out there' in expected Hurricane Lee deluge

The US Coast Guard has six stations along Maine's coast, from South Portland to Eastport.

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Whatever type of storm Hurricane Lee becomes when it reaches Maine this weekend, the US Coast Guard says they want Mainers to know they are prepared to help.

The Coast Guard has six stations evenly spaced out between Eastport and South Portland along Maine's winding and jagged coast.

LCDR Ryan Koroknay said Thursday this is a rare severe summer storm, which offers its own obstacles.

"A lot of boats are still in the water—both commercial and recreational boats—which is obviously very different than some of the winter nor’easters we’ve had in December and January," Koroknay said.

But, he added, the crews were up to the task, and many of the South Portland guardsmen were looking forward to the challenge of helping people in rough seas.

"Those crews will be ready and they're excited to get out there in heavy weather," Koroknay said, allowing a brief smile. "It's not something we get every day, so, when we have the opportunity we're gonna take advantage of it."