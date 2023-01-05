Overnight rain and wind leaves Mainers with flooding and power outages

Flooding, along with downed trees and power lines, has closed roads.

MAINE, USA — Rain and wind overnight left a mess for Mainers on Monday morning. Reports of flooding and road closures were reported across the state as stormy weather moved through.

More than three dozen roads were reported closed on New England 511 on Monday to flooding or downed power lines and trees.

As of 3:30 p.m. Monday, Central Maine Power reported roughly 14,302 customers were without power while Versant reported around 4,304. A spokesperson with Central Maine Power told NEWS CENTER Maine outages peaked at around 48,000, with the total number of outages being roughly 68,000.

Several towns across Maine were significantly impacted by flooding and outages over the weekend and on Monday.

More than a dozen roads in Franklin County were either partially or fully flooded. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is reminding drivers not to attempt driving through flooded roads which could cause vehicles to stall.

The Carrabassett Valley Police Department shared a video on Facebook Monday morning of a road visibly cracking amid water runoff.

Travis Chandler shared with NEWS CENTER Maine images of flooding in Carrabassett Valley.

Drivers are also being advised to use caution in the area of Smalls Falls on Route 4 due to "flooding and undermining," according to Rangely Fire Rescue on Facebook.

Liv Roderick shared the below image of flooding in Avon on Valley Road. The water has reportedly since receded.

Flooding also proved to be an issue in Oxford County, with approximately 80 roads closed as of 10:30 a.m. due to sinkholes, washouts, and flooding that has cut off access to some homes, according to Allyson Hill, director of the Oxford County Emergency Management Agency.

"If anyone's gonna flood, it's usually us," Hill added.

The Dixfield Fire Company said on Facebook portions of Severy Hill and Valley Road are impassable. They also reported a washout "located in the area of Averill Hill has a washout in the area of 164 & Coolidge Road has multiple washouts along the edge of the road."

Deb Coudrain shared the below video from Peru.

Knox County was also impacted by flooding.

The Rockport Police Department issued a warning for drivers on Facebook noting power outages, downed trees, and flooded lakes, basements, rivers, streams, and roads.

"Some roads in Knox County are washed out and impassable. If you don’t have to go out for a while it might be worth your wait," the police department said in the post.

Renee Hill shared the photo below from Robinson Drive in West Rockport. According to Hill, this is the only road into this neighborhood, so the residents can't get out or in.

NEWS CENTER Maine chief meteorologist Todd Gutner said flash flooding would recede with the rain, while rivers won't crest until Monday night. The greatest concern for flooding is the Kennebec River, along Front and Water Streets in Augusta and Hallowell.

