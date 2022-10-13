Mainers share experience volunteering in Florida after Hurricane Ian

Bob and Ann Cibelli of Acton spent two weeks volunteering for the American Red Cross in some of the areas hit hardest by the hurricane.

Example video title will go here for this video

ACTON, Maine — It's going to be a long road to recovery in Florida in wake of Hurricane Ian. Thousands of volunteers from across the nation are stepping up to lend a helping hand, including more than a dozen from Maine.

"We didn't know what to expect because, at that point, we really thought the storm was going to hit Tampa full force," Ann Cibelli said.

Ann and her husband Bob just returned this week from a two-week deployment in Florida as they volunteered with the American Red Cross.

"The wind was blowing. The rain was coming down. It was pretty interesting. We were sleeping in classrooms," Bob Cibelli said.

The couple began their deployment stationed at a local high school in Tampa. The Cibelli's said they volunteered at three different emergency shelters in total. They provided water, meals, set up cots, and more for those displaced by the storm.

Today I had the opportunity to sit down with Bob & Ann Cibelli, @RedCross volunteers who just returned from a two week deployment in Florida. The couple told me about the devastation the saw, and also how they saw the community come together @newscentermaine pic.twitter.com/ss9dYC5fQl — Sean Stackhouse (@StackhouseNCME) October 13, 2022

It was in the second week of their deployment, however, when they encountered the worst damage. The Cibelli's said they were asked to help transport necessary items to Fort Meyers before joining the Red Cross Point of Presence team, also referred to as a Disaster Aid Station.

"We were going through neighborhoods with a UHaul truck and taking items and handing them out. Yelling 'food, water, blankets.' So we gave shovels, and rakes and all of that, clean up kits, too," Bob Cibelli said.

This was the Cibelli's second deployment with the Red Cross, after volunteering in New Jersey in the wake of Hurricane Ida; however, this was the first time assisting on the front lines in neighborhoods hit by the storm.

"When we got out there onto those streets, and all of their belongings were just lined up on the street, ready to be picked up as garbage, it was so sad," Anne Cibelli said. "I was sort of just thinking about the stories behind those pieces of furniture like they probably saved forever to buy that new bureau or the refrigerator."

The Cibelli's said they hope to return to Florida on another deployment with the Red Cross in November.

"It's very fulfilling, and it makes you feel grateful for everything you have and the little things, especially in life. And to know that we can get back there and help again, it means a lot to us," Ann said.

These are photos taken by Ann while they were helping those in Fort Meyers. The two are hoping to return to Florida next month for another deployment. Full conversation tonight on @newscentermaine @RedCrossNNE



📸: Ann Cibelli pic.twitter.com/leDHML4xoA — Sean Stackhouse (@StackhouseNCME) October 13, 2022

"You got to see what was going on and how these people were suffering, and how we could help. I can't tell you the number of people that came up to us and hugged us and thanked us," Bob Cibelli said.

According to Red Cross Northern New England, there are 10 Mainers currently in Florida volunteering, and three have already returned from their deployment.

Red Cross Northern New England Regional Communications Director Jennifer Costa said there are 1,600 people currently seeking refuge in 12 Red Cross and partner shelters.