Dogs and cats rescued from Florida, Puerto Rico now in Maine

Hurricanes Fiona and Ian left a path of devastation and overcrowded animal shelters. Some of those animals have made the trip to Maine and are ready for adoption.

WESTBROOK, Maine — Hurricanes Ian and Fiona left devastation in Florida and Puerto Rico. A lot of resources and helpers from Maine immediately went to both areas to help with rescue efforts and cleanup.

That’s for the people who live there, but what about the animals? As shelters flooded, some of those animals were sent to Maine to make room for a new influx of rescues.

Hurricane Fiona hit Puerto Rico nearly a month ago, but there are still thousands without power.

"The foster homes where these animals are living are impacted, right? So they work with the local airlines to send as many dogs in their care as possible to shelters on the East Coast," Jeana Roth said. Roth is the director of community engagement for the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland.

ARLGP has partnerships with rescues all over the country, including All Sato Rescue in Puerto Rico, which sent a few dogs to Maine on Monday.

"After Maria, we traveled down, and it’s heartbreaking to see the dogs running free on the streets. They don’t have a home to love them and care for them like they do here in Maine," Roth said.

The shelters there learned a lot from Hurricane Maria, and when they saw the amount of rain Fiona would bring, rescuers like Marta Delgado quickly stepped up their work.

"I know of several shelters that flooded up to five or six feet," Delgado said.

Those dogs were moved to higher ground before the storm rolled in, while rescuers roamed the streets to find stray dogs that wouldn't survive the flooding.

"Some of them could get drowned, and little puppies cannot be saved," Delgado said. "So we did the best that we could."

They did the best they could while their own homes were getting flooded. Delgado took care of her foster dogs for 11 days without power.

"Emotionally, for us, it’s hard because we know we cannot do more. We want to save all of them, but we know we can’t," Delgado said. "So it’s hard. It’s very hard."

This is where partnerships with refuge leagues along the East Coast have been helpful. Although, once Ian rolled into Florida, the need only grew.

"This week, we welcomed 40 cats and kittens from Florida. So, that partnership, those cats came from a shelter that wasn’t directly impacted. But they’re making room to help the Florida shelters that were. So there really is this network of shelters helping each other to meet the needs of the animals," Roth explained.

"Right now, they’re overloaded," Randa Richter said. Richter is the humane programs and public media director for SPCA Florida. "They were flooded, but they’re still dealing with damage. Power is slowly coming on in those shelters. So just to make it as comfortable as possible, we’re trying to get out as many animals as possible."

As rescue efforts continue down south, more animals will make their way to Maine shelters.

The Animal Refuge League is always looking for new foster homes. If you’re willing to help care for some of these pets while they wait for their adoption, you can reach out to the shelter through its website.

To donate supplies or funds to SPCA Florida, click here.