Maine frost watch: Mainers set to turn off air conditioning and turn on heat soon

The first frost of the season is expected in parts of Maine this weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

MAINE, USA — The winds of change are here. I'm tracking a strong cold front in eastern Canada that will soon bring the mercury down to the freezing mark for parts of the Pine Tree State.

After a warm Wednesday for most of the state, where temps made a run at 80 degrees, a big change is coming. Mainers can turn off their a/c (if you were lucky enough to have one this summer) and turn on their heaters to end the work week.

The current weather map features another cold front in eastern Canada with its sights on northern New England Thursday morning. Right now, it's a downsloping "dry" wind that warms the coastal plain. That means the showers in western and northern Maine will go away once it gets here overnight.

Wind gusts on Thursday will range from 25 miles per hour to more than 40 miles per hour from southern Maine to northern Maine. It's a good idea to tie outdoor furniture down and make sure trash cans are secure.

Once the wind dies down Friday night, temperatures will plummet to ideal frosty conditions under a large dome of high pressure.

It's a good idea to cover plants and bring pets inside at night. The wind-sheltered valleys will have the best opportunity to get to the freezing mark.

Are you looking forward to the first frost of the season? Or would you like to hold onto the warmer weather a little bit longer?



Visit my Facebook page to join the discussion!



- NEWS CENTER Maine Meteorologist Jason Nappi