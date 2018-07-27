Friday will see the return of more showers and thunderstorms into the afternoon and early evening. Any of the storms that develop have the potential to put out heavy rain, small hail, and strong, gusty winds. Highs will be in the 80s.

MORNING: Any remaining fog should dissipate as we head into the mid morning hours. Sunshine will stick around as well. Most of us will stay dry at this time.

AFTERNOON: Showers and thunderstorms will start to develop around noon. Activity starts to the west in the mountains and foothills, and will spread east through the afternoon and early evening. Some of the thunderstorms that develop could put out heavy rain, strong wind gusts and small hail. High temperatures will stay in the 80s for almost everybody.

EVENING: Any shower or thunderstorm activity begins to dissipate as it moves to the east closer to the coast.

Behind the cold front, Sunday will see some slight relief in the humidity with more sunshine. Monday and Tuesday are looking dry. However, it'll still feel sticky.

