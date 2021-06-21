Al Roker's 'Rokerthon' returns Monday, includes NEWS CENTER Maine's Ryan Breton

Roker is going for a Guinness World Record, involving 50 NBC stations in a nationwide weather forecast relay.

PORTLAND, Maine — Al Roker's "Rokerthon" is returning for a fifth time, to kick off summer 2021.

The TODAY anchor will attempt to set yet another Guinness World Records title by hosting an online weather reporting video relay. Ringing in the first official day of summer, Rokerthon 2021: Forecasting Your Best Summer Ever will air live Monday, June 21, on the TODAY Show on NEWS CENTER Maine and simultaneously in-full on TODAY All Day, the morning show’s 24/7 streaming channel.

More than 50 NBC affiliate stations from across the country will join Roker to provide the ultimate live national weather report.

NEWS CENTER Maine meteorologist Ryan Breton will be live from the iconic Portland Head Light, starting Monday on The MORNING REPORT from 5 to 7 a.m., and will have a live report in the Rokerthon relay at some point Monday.

Roker will be hosting the relay from New York.

Each forecaster in the relay will highlight must-visit destinations from iconic American locations, forecasting an unforgettable summer from coast-to-coast and introducing viewers to the people and places that make this long awaited summer one to remember. They will describe the current conditions of their location, as well as the outlook for at least the upcoming 24 hours, with no break between contestants.

Fun chatting with @alroker - I’ll be representing Maine from Portland Head Light in #Rokerthon 2021 Monday - a live weather forecast relay between Al and 50 NBC stations across the country! pic.twitter.com/Ax37OqnBHz — Ryan Breton (@RyanBretonWX) June 15, 2021

Rokerthon first debuted in November 2014 when Al broke the Guinness World Records title for the longest uninterrupted live TV weather report, reporting live for a remarkable 34 hours. Rokerthon continued when he set the Guinness World Records title for the fastest time to report a weather forecast from all 50 US states and the District of Columbia and for visiting five college campuses in five days to help college students break additional Guinness World Records titles. And just last year, Roker set the record for the most people in a virtual sandwich-making relay.