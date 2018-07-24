GEORGETOWN — (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Georgetown was fogged in but you wouldn't know it by the crowd that greeted the Today Show crew Tuesday morning.

Al Roker and Craig Melvin started their Great Outdoors tour in Boston on Monday and landed at the Sagadahoc Bay Campground Monday afternoon.

A massive crowd of fans showed up for our #wakeMEup Morning Report Tuesday and got quite a show.

Al and Craig were ready and raring to go quite early. "Look at the lobster lady," Al said referring to a fan dressed as a scrumptious Maine lobster. "It's a bit moist out here," Rocker said as he toweled off Todd Gutner in the 70-degree dew point air Tuesday morning.

Lee Nelson joined the fun as the group sat down for an early morning lobster bake. Craig jumped right in. "I'm going for the claw first."

The boys then discussed their first Maine experience Monday afternoon: clamming. Rocker said, " I've known Craig Melvin for four years now, he's a very mellow gentleman. He became a BEAST! Started going nuts with the clamming. He went nuts. 'HEY LOOK AT THIS! HEY LOOK AT THIS!' He went nuts."

PHOTOS: Today Show visits Maine Jus like NYC, Maine Today Show fans show up at the Sagadahoc Bay Campground for Al Roker and Craig Melvin 01 / 13 Jus like NYC, Maine Today Show fans show up at the Sagadahoc Bay Campground for Al Roker and Craig Melvin 01 / 13

Melvin said, "Here's the reality. I've never been clamming before. I got out there, and I got so excited. The excitement just kind of took over. I just started catching larger clams than expected."

We couldn't let the big city guys go without trying some asking some Maine trivia and sampling some of our delicious delicacies; specifically whoopie pies and Moxie soda.

© NEWS CENTER Maine