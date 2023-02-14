New airline to serve Portland International Jetport

Breeze Airways says it is offering introductory fares from Portland starting at $39 one way, but only for a limited time.

PORTLAND, Maine — Breeze Airways, which began operating in May 2021, has announced that it is introducing service to and from Portland International Jetport.

The airline said in a release Tuesday that it would offer nonstop flights year-round from Portland to Charleston, South Carolina and Tampa, Florida. The airline said it would also offer summer seasonal flights to Norfolk, Virginia and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Service to Tampa will be on Wednesdays and Fridays beginning May 17. Service to Charleston will be Mondays and Fridays beginning May 19.

Service to Norfolk and Pittsburgh will be on Mondays and Fridays from June 2 through Sept. 5.

Breeze Airways said it is offering introductory fares from Portland starting at $39 one way, but that introductory offer is only good through 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 20, 2023 for travel by Sept. 5, 2023.

Guests on Breeze Airways can choose from three fare bundles: "Nice," "Nicer," and "Nicest." "Nicest" bundles are only available on flights operated with Airbus A220 aircraft, the release stated.

For more information about flights, click here.