Maine town clerk urges people to slow down after several Amish buggy crashes

The town of Whitefield installed at least 14 'share the road' signs in 2019

WHITEFIELD, Maine — The town of Whitefield said there have been several incidents of cars crashing into Amish buggies this year.

Town clerk Yolanda Violette said it is concerning. She said the town installed at least 14 "share the road" signs in 2019.

The Maine Department of Transportation has also installed multiple yellow signs warning of buggies ahead on every state road that leads into areas where Amish families live.

"Anybody out on the roads within an Amish country, just slow down, pay attention, be cautious on the hills, when you come up to the top whether there is a buggy on the other side or not," said Violette.