MEDWAY, Maine — State Police say Interstate 95 traffic is reduced to one lane, north of Medway, after two tractor-trailers collided with each other just before dawn.

The crash is in the northbound lane near the Penobscot-Aroostook county line. Maine State Police are saying high winds are likely what caused snow drifts in the roadway.

No reports of serious injury.

This is the second day in a row that tractor trailers have caused delays on the Interstate in weather-related crashes. Monday, a big rig overturned in Wells and another jackknifed in Bangor.

