WELLS, Maine — A tractor-trailer truck rollover in Wells shut down two lanes on the Maine Turnpike for seven hours Monday morning.

Robert Malloy, 42, of Penn. was driving the NAK Express-owned truck at the time of the crash. According to State Police, Malloy said high winds caused him to swerve, and the truck, which was hauling bananas, overturned as a result.

The crash was reported at 4 a.m. but caused traffic backups until the wreck was removed around 11 a.m. Crews worked for hours to unload the banana cargo from the overturned truck, which was destroyed.

Malloy was cited by troopers for a log book violation. He was not injured.

The accident happened between exit 7 in York and exit 19 in Wells at mile 16.5.