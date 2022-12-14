Hundreds without power, road closed after crash in Otisfield

Emergency officials ask drivers to avoid the area of Powhatan Road.

OTISFIELD, Maine — People in several Oxford County communities are dealing with power outages following a crash on Wednesday night, according to officials.

A Facebook post from the Casco Fire Rescue Department stated crews were called to help the Otisfield Fire Department with a crash on Powhatan Road.

"Please avoid Powhatan Road from the Town Line to Otisfield Elementary School," the post stated.

Officials said Central Maine "dumped" the power grid for the area.

As of 10 p.m. Wednesday the CMP outage map indicated as many as 500 customers were without power.

Officials said they did not have any estimates on when power would be restored.

This is a breaking news story, and this article will be updated as more information becomes available.