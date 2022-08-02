Pedestrian dies after Hudson car crash, deputies say

The crash took place on Wednesday on Maine State Route 221, according to authorities.

HUDSON, Maine — A pedestrian died from their injuries after a Wednesday car crash in Hudson, deputies say.

The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office told NEWS CENTER Maine the crash took place on Maine State Route 221. The man who died was identified as 65-year-old David York, deputies said.

York was brought by helicopter to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center. The driver of the vehicle wasn't injured, according to authorities.

On Tuesday, deputies were told York died from his injuries.

Authorities said the investigation is still active, but alcohol and speed don't appear to be contributing factors.