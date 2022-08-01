x
Lewiston Auburn

Lewiston man crashes into tree in Hartford, dies

The driver was flown by helicopter to Central Maine Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.
Credit: motortion - stock.adobe.com

PORTLAND, Maine — A Lewiston man died Monday after his vehicle reportedly crossed the centerline and struck a tree.

Deputies with the Oxford County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a crash around 10 a.m. Monday on Route 219, also known as Bear Pond Road, in Hartford. 

Upon arrival, they found that the driver of the vehicle was seriously injured. An initial investigation suggested the driver reportedly crossed the centerline and traveled off the roadway before striking a tree, according to a news release from the sheriff's office. 

The driver, 32-year-old Mark MacKerron of Lewiston, was flown by helicopter to Central Maine Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries. 

The crash remains under investigation. 

