Bridge connecting Lewiston and Auburn named after former mayor of both cities

AUBURN, Maine — The cities of Lewiston and Auburn will host a dedication ceremony Friday evening for the newly named “John T. Jenkins Memorial Footbridge.”
Jenkins came to Maine from New Jersey to study at Bates College, fell in love with the state, and Maine became his permanent state of residence and work.
He was a leader, a motivational speaker, an Olympian, and an inspiration to many Mainers.
Jenkins served as state senator for Maine's 21st District and was the first African-American to be elected to the Maine Senate.
Officials from both cities voted unanimously to name the footbridge in honor of the former mayor to both cities, as the walking bridge connects Lewiston and Auburn.
Jenkins died in 2020 at the age of 68 after suffering complications from cancer.
Gov. Janet Mills will join Lewiston Mayor Carl Sheline, Auburn Mayor Jason Levesque, and Jenkins’ family, friends, and members of the community for a ceremony that will begin in Bonney Park in Auburn and conclude at 5 p.m. Friday at Simard-Payne Park in Lewiston.
Jenkins' longtime partner, Ann Parker, said she hopes people who walk past the bridge always remember his legacy, the values he lived for, and the inspiration he was for many.
At 3:30 p.m., Lewiston Mayor Carl Sheline will host a teamwork-themed children’s story time in Simard-Payne Park focusing on one of John’s favorite sayings, “Together Each Action Matters.”
At 5 p.m., there will be karate and tai chi demonstrations as people gather in Auburn’s Bonney Park for the dedication ceremony.
Parker said when Jenkins died, his immediate celebration of life was very small and private because of COVID-19. However, community members are invited to honor his legacy on Saturday with a more welcoming celebration of life at the Lewiston Armory at 65 Central Ave.