One killed in head-on Saco crash

SACO, Maine — One man is dead and another injured after a head-on vehicle crash in Saco on Tuesday afternoon, police say.
A news release from the Saco Police Department stated Brandon Sheehan, 33, of Saco, was killed in the crash, while a 48-year-old Saco man received minor injuries.
Police said they were called to 178 New County Rd. after a crash between a 2008 white Ford F-250 pickup truck and a 2022 black Toyota Camry.
An initial investigation showed the Camry crossed the center line and struck the pickup truck head-on, according to the release.
The crash remains under investigation, police said.