x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

One killed in head-on Saco crash

Police found a 33-year-old Saco man dead in a car, while the other driver in the crash suffered minor injuries.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

SACO, Maine — One man is dead and another injured after a head-on vehicle crash in Saco on Tuesday afternoon, police say. 

A news release from the Saco Police Department stated Brandon Sheehan, 33, of Saco, was killed in the crash, while a 48-year-old Saco man received minor injuries. 

Police said they were called to 178 New County Rd. after a crash between a 2008 white Ford F-250 pickup truck and a 2022 black Toyota Camry. 

An initial investigation showed the Camry crossed the center line and struck the pickup truck head-on, according to the release. 

The crash remains under investigation, police said. 

Related Articles

More NEWS CENTER Maine stories

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Two dead in Carmel crash

Before You Leave, Check This Out