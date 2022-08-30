Motorcyclist seriously injured after head-on crash with car in Raymond

The crash occurred at 1539 Roosevelt Trail on Tuesday around 5:50 a.m., police said.

RAYMOND, Maine — Police responded to a report of a head-on crash involving a car and a motorcycle at about 5:50 a.m. Tuesday in the area of 1539 Roosevelt Trail in Raymond.

According to a news release issued by the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, a 2008 Subaru Outback operated by 42-year-old Adam Serber of Casco was making a left turn to head eastbound on Roosevelt Trail from the Hilltop Mini Mart.

The release said Serber did not see a 1999 Kawasaki motorcycle traveling westbound operated by Christopher Noble, 31, of Gray. Serber pulled out in front of Noble, and Noble was unable to avoid hitting the Subaru.

Noble was transported with serious injuries to Maine Medical Center by Raymond Rescue, according to the release.

This incident remains under investigation. No additional information has been released.