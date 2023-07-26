Motorcyclist dies in York multi-vehicle crash

Police said two other drivers were not seriously injured.

YORK, Maine — A motorcyclist died Wednesday afternoon in a crash involving multiple vehicles in York.

At approximately 4:28 p.m., emergency crews responded to a crash involving three vehicles located near the intersection of Spur Road and a Maine Turnpike offramp, according to a news release from the York Police Department.

Police said an initial investigation revealed a crash occurred when a Honda motorcycle driven by Kyle Rockwood of York was headed eastbound near the Maine Turnpike northbound exit as a driver of a Nissan Rogue attempted to turn left and head west on Spur Road from the offramp.

A Toyota Rav 4 owned by an unidentified rental company then collided with the existing crash as it moved into the westbound lane, police said.

Rockwood was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the other drivers were not seriously injured.

The Spur Road has reopened between Route 1 and Chases Pond Road after one side of the median was closed for approximately two hours due to the crash.

The York Police Department is reportedly reconstructing the crash. The incident remains under investigation.