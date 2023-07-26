Pedestrian dies after being hit by truck in Windham

The Windham woman, 74, was reportedly walking northbound on Swett Road when she was hit by a southbound truck driven by a 16-year-old.

WINDHAM, Maine — A woman has died after she was reportedly hit by a truck Sunday while she was walking.

Police responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash at about 11 a.m. Sunday on Swett Road near Cartland Road.

Deborah Livengood, 74, of Windham was reportedly walking northbound on Swett Road when she was hit by a truck traveling southbound driven by a 16-year-old boy, according to a news release issued Wednesday by the Windham Police Department.

Livengood was brought by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where she died Tuesday evening, Capt. Jason Andrews told NEWS CENTER Maine.

Driver inattention may be a contributing factor, according to law enforcement.

No criminal charges have been filed or arrests made, and the crash remains under investigation.