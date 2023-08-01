Driver dies in crash with industrial gas truck in Farmington

The crash happened in front of the Farmington Fire Department early Tuesday morning.

FARMINGTON, Maine — The driver of a car died after a crash with an industrial gas truck in Farmington.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. in front of the Farmington Fire Department on Farmington Falls Road, Farmington fire officials told NEWS CENTER Maine. The driver of the car was seriously injured and got trapped inside the vehicle, officials said.

The driver of the truck was taken to a local hospital out of an abundance of caution, according to the fire department.

The two drivers were the only people in their respective vehicles. Officials have not publicly identified either of them.

Video sent to NEWS CENTER Maine shows a damaged Messer Group truck.

Farmington Falls Road was closed for about five hours Tuesday morning but has since reopened.