Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle in Newburgh identified

The pedestrian who died after being hit by a vehicle in Newburgh on Friday afternoon has been identified as Cameron Clewley, 27, of Newburgh.
Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss publicly identified Clewley in a release Monday.
Moss said Maine State Police continue to investigate the circumstances that led to Clewley being struck on Carmel Road North (Route 69). It happened shortly after noon.
