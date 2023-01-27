Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Newburgh

A call was reportedly made around 12:16 p.m. that a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle on Carmel Road North near Western Avenue.

NEWBURGH, Maine — One person has died after being struck by a vehicle on Carmel Road North (Route 69) in Newburgh, Maine State Police confirmed in an email Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the scene following a call made around 12:15 p.m. reporting a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle on Carmel Road North near Western Avenue (Route 202).

As of 2:30 p.m., Carmel Road North was still shut down to oncoming traffic.

Maine State Police and the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office are investigating the incident, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said in the email.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.



