NEWTON, Massachusetts — New video captures the driver of an autopilot Tesla asleep at the wheel while speeding down the Massachusetts interstate.

A fellow motorist shot this video Sunday, Sept. 8 on interstate 90 in Newton, Massachusetts. It shows both the driver and passenger apparently asleep as their Tesla speeds down the Turnpike at 60 miles per hour.

The person who shot the videos says he tried to wake the two up by honking the horn but it didn't work. Tesla says while the autopilot system features advanced safety features, it's intended for use with a fully attentive driver who has their hands on the wheel and is prepared to take over at any time.

Massachusetts State Police say they're aware of the incident from media reports but had not been contacted by any drivers.

In June, another Tesla driver was similarly caught snoozing behind the wheel in the San Francisco Bay Area.

RELATED: Self-driving vehicle pulled over by curious police officer

RELATED: Why Silicon Valley wants you to text and drive