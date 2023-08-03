Maine astronaut Jessica Meir announces birth of first child

"This is what an astronaut looks like," Meir wrote in an empowering International Women's Day video. She was inducted into the Maine Women's Hall of Fame last year.

Caribou native Jessica Meir, a comparative physiologist and NASA astronaut, is a role model and mentor for many young people in Maine. Now she's a mother, too.

The Maine Women's Hall of Famer made the announcement Wednesday in an empowering International Women's Day post on social media.

"This is what an astronaut looks like. We come in all shapes and sizes," she wrote. "If you didn't notice, my shape changed considerably last year."

"Feeling inspired by the trailblazers who continue to crush their careers, while balancing a family," she continued. "The sky is not the limit! Welcoming this new chapter in my life story."

Meir included images of music superstar Rihanna, a new mother who also recently performed the Super Bowl halftime show while pregnant, and tennis superstar Serena Williams, who returned to her sport after the complicated birth of her daughter.

"But fear not, my sights remain set on future missions," Meir added in her message. "Despite a pause in training, my sights remain set on future missions to explore, for her, and for all humankind."

Here's what Meir said during that conversation about the importance of being a mentor to young people, especially in STEM-related fields where there are fewer women and girls.

"I do think that it’s a major responsibility. We don’t take that lightly here at NASA. Outreach and education are a huge part of our mission statement, and we know that we have that pedestal that we’re up upon, and we need to bear that responsibility to make sure that we continue to pay it forward. We continue to promote and inspire and excite the next generation. Because, I’ll tell you, it’s the next generation that’s going to do far more incredible things than we’ve even dreamed of yet."