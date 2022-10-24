Maine's astronaut practices walking on the moon

Dr. Jessica Meir posted on Twitter pictures of her latest preparations for a mission to the moon.

ARIZONA, USA — Maine's favorite astronaut is in Arizona practicing for a possible mission on the moon.

Dr. Jessica Meir shared some photos over the weekend on Twitter of a simulated lunar spacewalk and of the astronaut "cruising around the moon." The goal is to get ready for future Artemis missions.

Meir explained the light conditions at the moon's south pole are difficult because the sun is constantly at a low angle on the horizon.

The Maine native carried out the simulated moonwalk with fellow astronaut Sarah Shull.

The launch of the first Artemis test flight is scheduled for November 14. There will not be any astronauts on that first mission.

Mission duration: 25 days, 11 hours, 21 minutes

Total distance traveled: 1.3 million miles

Re-entry speed: 24,500 mph (Mach 32)

Splashdown: Dec. 09, 2022

NEWS CENTER Maine's Hannah Yechivi asked Meir what it would mean to her if she were to be chosen as the first woman to step on the moon.

"Absolutely. I don't think there is anybody in our office that would turn down that opportunity if it were offered to us," Meir said. "It's incredibly exciting to even think about the possibility that that might come true in years to come. And even if its not me, just knowing that I will be involved in the program somewhere on the ground supporting my friends and colleagues as we all continue to explore together, it is just all of our dreams come true."

The Caribou native wrote in her senior year of high school that her future goal was "to go for a spacewalk."

For our @NASAArtemis missions, lighting conditions at the Lunar South Pole will be challenging as the sun is constantly at a low angle on the horizon. Here @sarah_shull and I are conducting a simulated lunar spacewalk as part of a joint @NASA @JAXA_jp #DRATS mission. pic.twitter.com/mr5rT2at7d — Jessica Meir (@Astro_Jessica) October 23, 2022