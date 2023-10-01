Varsity Club Member of the Month: Lawrence High School's Maddie Niles

The field hockey star is also one of the few high school students who has NIL deals. Niles helps promote local businesses and raises money for Maine charities.

BENTON, Maine — The NEWS CENTER Maine Varsity Club segment is back for the school year.

Our September student-athlete of the month is Lawrence High School junior Maddie Niles.

The Benton native is one of the best field hockey players in the state and helped lead the Bulldogs to an undefeated season last year, en route to a Class B state championship. On the field, Niles can do it all.

She is a threat to score anytime she controls the ball near the net and has been working year-round to improve all aspects of the game. Niles spends plenty of time traveling the country with her club team and for college showcase tournaments.

The Bulldog still has time to decide her college plans, but she said her goal is to play field hockey at the Division 1 level.

But her focus is on the current season. A year after breaking school records, Niles said the current team roster is filled with a lot of underclassmen. So, as a captain, it's up to her to grow into a leadership role.

“As we go, as we practice, and play more games, we’re getting better and better every day and it feels great to work together as a team and come together with more chemistry," she added.

Off the field, Niles is busier than most Maine student-athletes. She is one of the first high school students in the country to get involved with Name, Image, and Likeness deals, or NIL.

She works with Pliable Marketing to sign partnerships to help promote local businesses and raise money for charities.

“It’s just an opportunity that others don’t usually get the chance to have and I’m super grateful for it," Niles added.

In September, she helped raise hundreds of dollars for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Maine and is part of a campaign to raise funds for the Travis Mills Foundation. Niles is also a big part of the 'E:50' initiative, a push to promote more girls and women in sports.

Niles has done that by appearing at community events to teach field hockey skills to younger girls.

“Stay positive, look up to people, set goals for yourself and always just have a dream," advice Niles shared to any young Maine athlete getting a start in their career.