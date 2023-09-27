Maine still on track to launch sports betting in November

Once the betting rules are adopted, it will be up to the businesses and gaming operators to decide when they want to officially open betting.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUGUSTA, Maine — We're in the middle of football season, and soon Maine fans will be able to have a little more stake in the game.

Executive Director of the Maine Gambling Control Unit Milton Champion expects the first legal sports wagers to be made sometime in November. On Wednesday, he said the attorney general's office will finish its legal review of the proposed betting rules by Nov. 10.

Then, it's up to the secretary of state to adopt the rules.

“When the rules become adopted, I will issue [the gaming] licensees that day, and [companies] can go live anytime they want to," Champion said.

Caesars Sportsbook announced a partnership with three of the Wabanaki Tribes to launch a mobile sports betting platform. Under the state's sports betting law, the tribes have exclusive access to mobile gaming rights. The Passamaquoddy tribe did not enter that partnership with Caesar's and could partner with a different company.

Champion said 'BetMGM' will partner with two 'Off Track Betting' facilitates. Those two locations already submitted a betting license application, according to Champion. In total, Champion suspects six in-person betting locations will apply for licenses. Only registered OTBs, Maine's two casinos, and commercial tracks can apply for licenses.

Again, it's up to the specific companies to decide when to launch their platforms for bettors. So, Champion said, they have the option to hold their own 'grand opening' and promote consumer deals on their own timeline.

While Mainers will miss out on betting on early NFL games, Champion said a November launch date will allow gaming partners to work out any kinks in the system before the NFL playoffs, the Super Bowl and March Madness begin.

Before that, there are some reminders you should know about.

“You can’t wager on a Maine college. Even if [a Maine team] is involved in a tournament, you still can’t wager on whoever Maine is playing at that time in the tournament. You can bet on the other teams in the tournament but you can't bet on Maine, and you certainly can't bet against Maine," Champion said.

He added betting companies have advanced technology to track users' location and age. He said if you are under the age of 21, or bet for someone under the age of 21, you can face punishment.

Champion said Maine will not be Las Vegas when it comes to the amount of wagers being placed, but the state is set up to collect a percentage of gaming revenue.

According to the statute, 10% of adjusted gross sports wagering receipts will be allocated to multiple state programs.

The confidential National Problem Gambling Helpline is 1-800-522-4700 and is available 24/7.