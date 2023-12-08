Slugger travels to Indiana for the Mascot Hall of Fame induction ceremony

The ceremony takes place in Whiting, Indiana, at the Mascot Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WHITING, Ind. — Editor's note: The video attached to this story was published June 30.

Saturday, Aug. 12, is a big day for Slugger, who will be inducted into the Mascot Hall of Fame.

It's big day not only for the Portland Sea Dogs but also for many Mainers overall, as the beloved mascot for the minor league baseball team, Slugger, becomes the first minor league sports mascot selected for induction.

The sea dog is in Whiting, Indiana receiving his well-deserved recognition and celebrating all day long with museumgoers.

NEWS CENTER Maine's Hannah Yechivi is in Whiting with the celebration details and will have a full report at our shows on air and online.

ATTENTION LITTLE LEAGUERS! In honor of celebrating another great college mascot getting inducted and the fact we are... Posted by Mascot Hall of Fame on Friday, August 11, 2023

TODAY IS THE DAY! COME CELEBRATE OTTO THE ORANGE FROM SYRACUSE UNIVERSITY & SLUGGER THE SEA DOG FROM THE PORTLAND SEA DOGS!! DOORS TO FAN FEST OPEN AT 10:00AM!! CEREMONY IS AT NOON! MASCOT MADNESS 1:00PM -5:00PM #MascotHallofFame #MascotHall #MHOFClass2023 #MascotInduction #MascotInductees #OttotheOrange #SyracuseUniversity #SluggertheSeaDog #PortlandSeadogs Posted by Mascot Hall of Fame on Saturday, August 12, 2023

Here are some details you may not know about Slugger:

Slugger the Sea Dog was introduced as the Portland Sea Dogs’ mascot on May 7, 1994.

Slugger, a grey harbor seal, hails from the cold waters of Casco Bay.

He loves baseball and the Boston Red Sox.

As the Sea Dogs’ Director of Entertainment, Slugger has entertained more than 10.5 million fans, has gained national attention for his on-field antics, and is one of the most followed MiLB mascots on social media.

Slugger adds a special element to every Portland Sea Dogs game with skits that include dancing, flips, stunts, interactions with the fans, and general tomfoolery.

When he’s not busy entertaining the crowd, Slugger can be found parading around the cities and towns of Maine, visiting his friends at the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital, local schools, and being the “Life of the Party” at over 200 community appearances each year. Slugger loves giving back to his community and leads several programs including Strike Out Cancer in Kids, Slugger’s Reading Challenge, the Slugger Open, and the Mini Slugger Open.

His favorite food is the famous and unique Sea Dog Biscuits

His favorite song is "YMCA"

He lives at Hadlock Field

To learn more details about the Mascot Hall of Fame, click here.

Be sure to follow NEWS CENTER Maine and Hannah Yechivi's social media platforms for ceremony posts from Whiting, Indiana.