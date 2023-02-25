Crowds gather in Skowhegan to watch skijoring at Somerset SnowFest

Hundreds headed to Skowhegan, fighting off some cold temperatures and a tricky race course.

SKOWHEGAN, Maine — Hundreds gathered in Skowhegan on Saturday to watch the Somerset SnowFest skijoring competition, with crowds fighting off cold temperatures to watch as competitors riding horses or being pulled behind on skis and snowboards navigated a tricky racecourse.

Skijoring is a popular winter sport for many, paring horseback riding with skiing or snowboarding. Competitors are challenged to maneuver around jumps and gates, with this year's race featuring rollers at the end of the 1,000-foot course.

From novices to pros, competitors from the Northeast Equestrian Skijoring Regionals raced for bragging rights and even monetary prizes for those who placed.

"It's a little nerve wracking," skier Johnny Wakefield said. "The rollers are collecting a lot of the competitors today."

"It's really just a fun way to get outside in the winter," rider Jordan Farrin said.

Farrin rode her horse, Penuche, on Saturday. The pair also competed a couple of weekends ago at another skijoring competition in Topsham.

"[I'm] very excited. The crowd is amped. It's a very electric atmosphere," Farrin said.

On the course this year was a bright orange ring alongside the track. In the event, skiers were tasked with grabbing it, carousel style. Wakefield said it's harder than it looks.

"I thought it was going to be a little bit easier than it was. The people under 30 seem to be having a better go at it," Wakefield said.