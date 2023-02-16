Outside Edge | Learning to ice fish on Lower Range Pond

While off to a slow start, ice fishing season is now in full swing with February break and free fishing weekend on the horizon.

POLAND, Maine — We headed to Lower Range Pond in Poland, which had over 12 inches of ice at the time we taped the episode.

For the first time ice fishing, we joined Chelsea Lathrop of Maine's Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife and Jake Rackliff, a registered Maine guide and owner of Cast and Call Guide Service.

Starting with the basics, we used an electric auger to drill the hole, making sure to clear the slush to get the line down the hole. Once cleared, we checked for depth.

"We’re going to take this weight, this is a primitive way of finding the depth," Rackliff explained. "We’ll put the hook through the hole, and clamp it on, drop it down, till we find the bottom."

How far down you set the line depends on what fish species you're targeting.

"We’ve got live bait—we’re using a golden shiner—we’re going to hook up just under the dorsal fin, above the spine," Rackliff said. "You want to make sure you don't paralyze the fish."

After slowly letting the bait down, we set our trap, completing the same process for several others on the pond.

For other first-timers out there, you’re in luck! There’s a free ice fishing clinic in Shapleigh this Sunday, February 19, for all ages.

"The gear will be available first come, first serve, but everything will be provided. You don’t need a fishing license for that weekend," Lathrope said. "So if you’ve ever been thinking about ice fishing and want to try it, but not the commitment of all the gear involved, come and see Jake and I."

There will be other ice fishing clinics scheduled before the end of the season.