Outside Edge takes us to Saddleback Mountains as it prepares for its annual February festival

RANGELEY, Maine — It's hard to believe, but we are already halfway through our fourth Outside Edge winter series. This week we’re at the mountain that defeated the odds of reopening, and reinvigorated the independent mountain spirit around Rangeley.

"We really look out for each other," Molly Shaw, a member of Saddleback Mountain's marketing team, said. "I’ll see my friends' kids here skiing and they’re just enjoying the mountain. We’ve really built a community here that cares about each other, not only do we care about the skiing and riding and having fun, but we have a great community feel.”

Though it seems far off, vacation week is just over a week away. Saddleback’s 2nd Annual February Festival kicks off on Feb. 24 with fireworks and family-friendly activities.

"After a day of skiing and riding, you can come and enjoy some live music, we do a torchlight parade, which is having 'S' turns down Grey Ghost," Shaw said.

On the mountain itself, improvement projects continue, including a mid-mountain lodge and new lifts.

"One of the things you can actually see right here is the Sandy Quad, that’s our newest chair, new this season, it provides access up to our new T-bar as well, so it allows us to stay open on windy days," Shaw added.