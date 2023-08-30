Outside Edge | Cruising along Maine's coast for a summer bike and hike

The final episode of Outside Edge this summer begins at one of the first places to see the sunrise in the country.

LUBEC, Maine — The final episode of Outside Edge this summer begins early in the morning at one of the first places to see the sunrise in the United States: Quoddy Head State Park.

Tallie Martin, a registered Maine guide and coach for Cobscook Shores, created a bike and hike combination itinerary for the day.

"We are starting at Quoddy Head State Park. We’re going to hop on some bikes and bike to our Black Duck Cove Parkland," Martin said.

Cobscook Shores encompasses over 20 parklands that are free for public use and is also utilized for outdoor education in conjunction with local schools.

Traversing local roads and main roads, we traveled a bit over seven miles along the coast and then into Cobscook Shores. We stopped for a brief lunch before heading out on our hike to Black Duck Cove Beach.

"We will hopefully see the remains of an old freighter that’s there, but it’s a beautiful beach," Martin said. "Then we’re going to hike back. So it’ll be about a five-mile hike.”

It's best to see the shipwreck of The Eagle during low tide. In addition, plenty of wildlife greets you on the hike. Aside from plenty of birds, you may also see some harbor seals while taking in the views at the beach and on the trail.

"I really like to come here and get away from it all and take a nice hike and stroll. It’s not too difficult terrain to hike through. It’s comfortable for pretty much everybody," Martin said. "There’s always a little bit of something for everyone here.”

While we unofficially end summer with Labor Day weekend, there's still plenty of time to plan outdoor adventures before the cold settles in. Martin says her favorite time to be out is during fall foliage.

"We have a parkland called the Reynolds Brook; it’s on the Orange River. It’s one of the most beautiful paddles I’ve ever done," Martin explained. "It’s in brackish water, actually. We sometimes operate the outdoor education out of there. In the fall, it is just magical. The colors there are just insane. Even in the water itself, the vegetation there turns a different color."

Whether it's while the leaves are still green, or even past peak, there are limitless options for outdoor recreation both in Cobscook Bay, and Maine as a whole. For more information on Cobscook Shores and its parklands, you can visit their website here.