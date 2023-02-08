Outside Edge | A sweet hike with a cool finish

Jeanie Cote, a registered Maine guide, says Evan’s Notch has something for everyone.

OXFORD COUNTY, Maine — There’s never enough time in the summer to hike all the beautiful trails in Maine, but Jeanie Cote, a registered Maine guide, says Evan’s Notch has something for everyone.

"There’s the very easy hike into Rattlesnake Pool, or even Emerald Pool across the street, and then there’s hard ones like Baldface. I just absolutely love the beauty of it, the quietness, it doesn’t seem to get quite as busy as other notches."

Cote who primarily hikes in Grafton and Evan’s Notch, says that Blueberry Mountain is a great starter hike.

"Primarily because when you go up the backside, if you chose, that [it] was too much for you, you could just easily go back down that same way," Cote explained. "If you were fine with a little bit of a challenge, it’s really a small amount, and the beauty that overlooks Baldface and the western mountains is just worth it."

There is very little, if any, cell reception, and the trail isn’t always well marked, so pay close attention to trail markings and cairns. Also recommended is using a GPS-based trail app, like All Trails, where you can download trail maps.

It's a steady climb to the top, with an overall gain of about 1,200 feet. The hike can be an out-and-back on the Stone House Trail or a loop with the White Cairn Trail. Either way, you’ll need at least three hours for the hike itself. The blueberries are out and many are ripe… a nice little treat as you make your way toward and onto the summit.

It's good to pick a warm day, not only because of the sweet treats but because you earn a lovely prize at the end, a dip into the mountain-fed Rattlesnake Pool.

"The minute you get to where you can a glimpse of that emerald water... it's just mind-blowing to think that we can drive an hour and find something that people go to Mexico for," Cote said.

There are places to jump in, or wade in, as the water temperature is usually in the 50s. A good way to cool off and relax the muscles and mind after enjoying the beautiful Maine woods.

Cote leads hikes in western Maine and also Baxter State Park. You can find her on Facebook here.