Portland Sea Dogs 2020 season canceled due to coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic

Minor League Baseball announced its 2020 season is canceled Tuesday

All Minor League Baseball teams, including the Portland Sea Dogs, will not play ball in 2020 due to the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, MiLB announced that the season has been canceled due to the outbreak. A statement from the Sea Dogs says while this decision was not unexpected, we are saddened to know we will not be hosting games at Hadlock Field this summer.

Ticketholders for the 2020 season have two options: they can hold onto their tickets and use them for a 2021 game, or mail their tickets back to the Sea Dogs Ticket Office for a refund. Tickets should be at the office by Friday, August 28, 2020. After August 28, any ticket not received by the office for a refund may only be used as an exchange for games in 2021.





