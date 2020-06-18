Sea Dogs swap bats for clubs

The Portland Sea Dogs are transforming Hadlock Field into a 9-hole golf course for four days in July.

The Portland Sea Dogs are inviting fans to experience a round of golf like never before. For four days from July 9 through 12, golfers of all ages will able to tee-off at Hadlock Field, where the field is being transformed into the Hadlinks Golf Club.

The Hadlinks Golf Club, which is presented by Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, is a 9-hole target-style course and will have boxes from the Skybox level at Hadlock Field.

Here’s how it’ll work.

The field will have nine holes with flags cut into it. Around each hole will be a circle painted with a 6-foot diameter. Then each hole will also lie in a larger "green" area that is also marked with spray paint. Golfers will tee off from nine platforms at the Skybox level.

Scoring will be in the cup is a one, in the 6-foot diameter spray-painted circle a two, on the "green" a three, on the field outside the green a four, and in the stands or anywhere else a five. Players will only be permitted to use a 7-iron, 8-iron, 9-iron, or wedges.

Golfers get two shots per hole, a Sea Dogs golf towel, and three Sea Dog logo golf balls to take home. The cost to play is $30. Tee times can be made and paid for online.

Golfers are asked to arrive 10 minutes prior to their tee time to check-in and proceed to the first hole. Golfers that wish to play with family members or friends are asked to book consecutive tee times and follow each other through the course while observing social distancing. Only one golfer is permitted per tee time.

The Sea Dogs say social distancing will be in effect, and no more than nine people will be playing at once. There will be a flow setup in the ballpark so people won’t pass each other. Golf balls will be collected and sanitized after each use.