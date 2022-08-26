Oxford 250 winner chases checkered flag one more time

Gary Drew first won the prestigious Oxford 250 in 2001. 21 years later, he and a crew of his family are chasing another strong finish.

OXFORD, Maine — It's race weekend at the Oxford Plains Speedway, and a former winner is once again trying to make it into the most prestigious race of the year there; the Oxford 250.

"He still has it," Ricky Drew said. He's on the team for the #71 super late model car. The team's driver is his brother Gary.

"We think that we're there. We think that we're close," Ricky said, as the crew made final adjustments to the car before Gary got behind the wheel for some practice runs on Friday.

"The speed. The smell of it. It's addicting," Gary said.

So addicting, Gary is back behind the wheel, chasing the glory he first saw back in 2001 when he won the 250.

"Right now we're a little nervous. As nervous as I've ever been," Gary said.

Luck hasn't gone Gary's way since he took the checkered flag 21 years ago.

He finished 3rd twice, but wasn't competing regularly since around 2007, and failed to qualify for the race in multiple recent attempts.

But that's not stopping the racing-obsessed driver from getting behind the wheel again.

"Once you race, there's no better feeling than once you strap that helmet on and you go out and race," Gary said.

Alongside Gary and Ricky on the team is Gary's son Eric. He's been going to the track nearly his whole life, and loves watching his father's exhilarating performances.

"Seeing him make move, and do things in racecar that a lot of other people would be hesitant to do, I get amped seeing him perform," Eric said.

The crew will be working to make sure the car is ready over the next few days and take multiple practice runs around the track.

On Sunday, qualifiers for the 250 will happen, and the Drew family hopes to be in the mix.

"The intensity, when the first car rolls onto the track for the super late model heats on Sunday, you're sitting in the stands, and the intensity is incredible," Ricky said.

He even compared the intensity to a Celtics vs. Lakers or Bruins vs. Canadiens game.

Gary won't be able to feel the excitement from the fans in the stands however. He'll he behind the wheel, fighting for another shot at glory.

"You're alone in the car, and you don't think nothing about anything else. You just think about the car, and racing, and that's enjoyment for me," Gary said.

You can see a full schedule for the Oxford 250 here.