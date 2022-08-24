Jeff Gordon stepping out of retirement to race in IMS road course Labor Day weekend

The legendary driver will race in the IMSA-sanctioned Porsche Carrera Cup North America Presented by the Cayman Islands, a 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — Four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jeff Gordon is briefly stepping out of retirement to compete at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course over Labor Day weekend.

Gordon will race in the IMSA-sanctioned Porsche Carrera Cup North America Presented by the Cayman Islands, a 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course.

For the first time since 1999, Gordon will reunite with longtime and storied crew chief Ray Evernham.

"I'm looking forward to getting back in a race car and competing against a talented field of teams and drivers," Gordon said in a news release. "It’s always special when I get a chance to compete at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Ray and I have always talked about running another race together, and we felt like Indy was the perfect place. It’ll be a fun way to spend the holiday weekend and make some new memories."

Gordon, who spent his teenage years in Pittsboro, Indiana, is a record five-time Brickyard 400 winner and holds the NASCAR Cup Series record for most road course victories with nine.

Opening practice for the two 40-minute Carrera Cup races will take place Friday, Sept. 2, followed by qualifying and Race 1 on Saturday, Sept. 3 and Race 2 scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 4.

Click here to purchase tickets.