Season bruin for Maine's bear hunters

Hunters may place bait in the woods starting July 31; hunting season begins Aug. 30

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine bear hunters will start laying bait for the bruins this month as the hunting season nears.

The vast majority of Maine’s bear hunt takes place with the use of bait.

Hunters are allowed to place bait in the woods starting on July 31. The hunting season runs from Aug. 30 to Nov. 27, but the season in which hunting over bait is allowed is from Aug. 30 to Sept. 25.