Bear hunter killed in northern Maine after truck slips off jack, crushes him during tire change

According to Maine State Police, members of the hunting party freed him from the vehicle and attempted to resuscitate him, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine — Jason Dube, 46, of Eagle Lake died late Tuesday night when his pickup truck collapsed on top of him while he was changing a tire.

Maine State Police responded to the scene on Rocky Brook Road in T13 R7 WELS, located in the woods of northern Maine, around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Trooper Matt Curtin and Game Warden Preston Pomerleau responded to the area and said they learned Dube had been on a bear hunting trip when the pickup truck he was driving had gotten a flat tire. Dube decided to stay behind to change the flat tire while the other members of his hunting party continued on to look for a bear they had shot.

When members of the party returned, they said they found Dube pinned under the vehicle. The investigation revealed that while Dube had been changing the tire, the vehicle had slipped off the jack and collapsed on top of him.