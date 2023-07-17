Portland Museum of Art launches 'Art Outside and On the Trail'

People can get a booklet at the PMA, fill it all out, and receive a free one-year family membership to the museum once they check-in at all five locations.

MAINE, Maine — The Portland Museum of Art has placed more than two dozen replicas of its collection outdoors. Most of the original pieces can be seen inside the walls of the museum, and this project is a way for Mainers and tourists to enjoy some of the art the museum has to offer as they walk, run, jog, and enjoy the great outdoors.

This year, the reproductions can be found in five parks in Southern Maine.

"By bringing these artworks out, it gives us the opportunity to introduce art to new audiences, and then hopefully make them feel like, 'Oh, maybe this is something I'd want to go see inside the space,'" Hayley Barton, the museum's marketing manager, said. "You'll notice that there are so many similarities between what's going on in the artwork and what's going on in the space that's around you when you can see it out here."

"Art Outside and On the Trail" is possible thanks to the sponsorship of L.L. Bean, the Maine Department of Agriculture, the Conservation and Forestry's Bureau of Parks and Land, and the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens.

These are the parks that have art pieces:

