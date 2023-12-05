Museums across Maine offer free, reduced admission for low-income families

The "Museums for All" program allows everyone to see Maine's most treasured pieces, regardless of their financial situation.

PORTLAND, Maine — As summer approaches, many families are searching for affordable activities to do with their children.

Fortunately, more than 1,000 museums across the country are offering free or reduced-price tickets to low-income families through the "Museums for All" program.

This initiative aims to increase access to arts and culture for all members of the community, regardless of their financial situation.

Graham Kennedy, director of public relations for the Portland Museum of Art, said he believes that "creating barrier-free access to arts is what this community needs."

In Maine, where some of the state's most treasured works are on display, not everyone can afford to pay full price for admission. However, it's essential that everyone has the chance to experience the arts.

"The arts are a critical part of defining our state," Kennedy said. "Just as you might go to LL Bean or get a lobster roll, we really believe that the arts and culture are what define this region."

The Museums for All program allows everyone to see Maine's most treasured pieces, regardless of their financial situation.

By presenting a SNAP EBT card at the entrance of participating museums, families can receive free or reduced-rate admission for the whole family.

Julie Butcher Pezzino, executive director at the Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine, said, "We are always so surprised to learn how many individuals don't know about the program."

It's important to spread awareness about this program, which is not just for the summer but also offered year-round at some museums.

"We're seeing about 30 percent of our visitors receive free or reduced opportunities here at the museum and theater," Pezzino said.

This program isn't just for locals either. Tourists who come to Maine and qualify can also get reduced or free admission.

At the last count, 15 museums across the state are participating in Museums for All, including the Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine, Portland Museum of Art, and Victoria Mansion. Admissions range from free to $2 per person.

Participating museums across Maine include:

Brick Store Museum, Kennebunk, ME

Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine, Portland, ME

Historic New England – Castle Tucker, Wiscasset, ME

Historic New England – Hamilton House, South Berwick, ME

Historic New England – Marrett House, Standish, ME

Historic New England – Nickels-Sortwell House, Wiscasset, ME

Historic New England – Sarah Orne Jewett House Museum and Visitor Center, South Berwick, ME

Historic New England – Sayward-Wheeler House, York Harbor, ME

L.C. Bates Museum, Hinckley, ME

Maine Maritime Museum, Bath, ME

Maine Museum of Innovation, Learning and Labor, Lewiston, ME

Our Heroes Military Museum, Lincoln, ME

Owls Head Transportation Museum, Owls Head, ME

Portland Museum of Art, Portland, ME

Victoria Mansion, Portland, ME

In a time where financial strains are felt by many families, programs like Museums for All" help ensure that everyone has the opportunity to enjoy the arts and culture, regardless of their financial situation.