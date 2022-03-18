Acadia National Park announces 'mud season' trail closures

The annual closure helps protect the carriage trails from erosion.

Acadia National Park announced Thursday the closure of its carriage trails in an effort to protect the roads from erosion as they thaw, a sure sign spring is on the way.

The "mud season" closure takes place around this time every year. The closure was set to begin Friday, March 18, and the trails will remain closed until further notice.

"Warmer weather and wet conditions soften the carriage roads and make them susceptible to damage," Katie Liming, public affairs specialist with the National Park Service, said in a news release. "Walking, bicycling, and riding horses in such conditions can cause ruts and potholes that channel water and exacerbate erosion."

The National Park Service encourages visitors to explore other trails instead and reminds people to be prepared for icy conditions as spring begins.